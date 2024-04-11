Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being shot at NW Miami-Dade business

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man has died after he was shot Wednesday evening inside a northwest Miami-Dade business.

According to Miami-Dade police, around 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to a personal watercraft repair shop at 3570 NW 50th Street, after they received word that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the business who had been shot. The man was later identified as German Amado De La Cruz, Jr., a worker at the shop.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. 

german-amado-de-la-cruz-jr.jpg
German Amado De La Cruz Crime Stoppers
John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 10:50 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.