Man dies after being shot at NW Miami-Dade business

MIAMI - A man has died after he was shot Wednesday evening inside a northwest Miami-Dade business.

According to Miami-Dade police, around 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to a personal watercraft repair shop at 3570 NW 50th Street, after they received word that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the business who had been shot. The man was later identified as German Amado De La Cruz, Jr., a worker at the shop.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

German Amado De La Cruz Crime Stoppers