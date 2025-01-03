Arrest made in kidnapping, beating and sexual assault of Miami woman

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing charges in connection with the kidnapping, sexual assault and beating of a woman last April.

Authorities said that back on April 12, 2024, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was found bleeding and badly injured in the back of a home in the 900 block of NW 55th Street.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming for help and yelling that she had been raped.

One witness described seeing two men outside, one holding the victim while another grabbed at her.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, where she underwent surgery for injuries to her nose, wrist, jaw and lips.

Authorities said that while intubated, the victim wrote the word "beaten" on a piece of paper to communicate with investigators.

According to detectives, the victim later recalled visiting a Wynwood-area bar with a friend before the assault.

After exiting her friend's vehicle during an argument, the victim said she remembered waking up with a young girl standing over her.

A rape kit confirmed the presence of seminal fluid and surveillance video confirmed witness statements, showing a man carrying the victim over his shoulder.

Police said Junior Christian Joseph, 27, was arrested Monday by Miami police near NW 7th Avenue and NW 137th Street.

The victim identified Joseph from a photograph and said she had never met him or consented to any interaction with him.

During questioning, Joseph initially invoked his right to an attorney but later agreed to speak with detectives.

Police said he admitted to being with the victim but denied that the sexual encounter was non-consensual or that he caused her injuries.

Joseph was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.