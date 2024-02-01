Arrest made in deadly West Park shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in West Park last month.

Just before 2 a.m., on Sunday, January 7th, Broward Sheriff's received word of a shooting at 2496 SW 57th Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found 23-year-old Serdjy Hyppolite suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries two days later.

On Wednesday, January 17th, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of the two people involved in the shooting to the public in hopes of generating leads.

It worked.

Sheriff's investigators said with the help of several leads, detectives were able to identify 29-year-old Darrell Gerald Rose of Miramar as one of the people they were looking for.

An arrest warrant was issued and on Wednesday, January 31st he was taken into custody. He faces one count of manslaughter and one count of strong-arm robbery.

Detectives continue their search for the second person involved in the shooting.