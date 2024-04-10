Arrest made in deadly shooting outside North Lauderdale sport bar

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting outside a North Lauderdale sports bar last month.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Brandon Roberts, 32, has been charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old DeAndre Major.

The shooting happened in the early hours of March 24th in front of Player's Sports Bar & Grill, at 5280 N. State Road 7. Arriving deputies learned that Majors and two other men who had been injured in the shooting were taken to two hospitals. Major died, the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to identify Roberts as the suspected gunman and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on Friday, March 29, and booked into the county's main jail on one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.