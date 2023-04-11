Arrest made in deadly double shooting at Pompano Beach convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at a Pompano Beach convenience store last February in which two people were killed, two others injured.

The shooting happened on February 26th outside the store at 401 N.W. 27th Avenue around 9 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the chaotic moments when the gunfire erupted. In the video, one man is seen running for cover, he then comes back with what appears to be a gun. Another person can be seen limping away as the shots rang out.

It also shows a body tangled in a bicycle and smoke coming from inside the store and someone running outside before he trips, falls, and then runs away.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man and a woman were taken to Broward Health North where they died. They've been identified as 35-year-old Dayvon Johson of Pompano Beach and Delana James, 31, of Fort Lauderdale.

Another man and a four-year-old boy were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is set to release more information on the arrest and the latest on its investigation Tuesday.