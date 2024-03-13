Apple Watch calls 911, saves teen after bad wreck, 'only notification sent to police'

Apple Watch calls 911 after teen crashes truck, 'only notification sent to police'

WISCONSIN -- Did you know your Apple Watch can call the police even if you can't?

It's being credited for alerting authorities that a teenager was in a bad crash in Wisconsin.

An automated message from the driver's Apple Watch was all the information rescuers had but it still helped them find him.

The fire chief says a similar situation happened six months ago.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

"Both of these crashes were in the hours of darkness and if it wasn't for the Apple Watch, who knows what the outcome would have been. The Apple Watch notifications were the ones that contacted dispatch for help. In both instances, it was the only contact made to dispatch to notify them," said Fire Chief Ronald Molnar.