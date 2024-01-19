Watch CBS News
Apartment fire in Lauderhill under investigation

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

LAUDERHILL — A fire that broke out in a Broward County apartment early Friday morning is now under police investigation.

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 42nd Terrace near the Lauderhill Mall. No injuries were reported but all the residents were evacuated.

Fire officials told CBS News Miami that the fire started from some burning furniture found in the hallway. Arson investigators have been called out to the apartments for further investigation.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 7:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

