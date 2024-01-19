Apartment fire in Lauderhill under investigation

LAUDERHILL — A fire that broke out in a Broward County apartment early Friday morning is now under police investigation.

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 42nd Terrace near the Lauderhill Mall. No injuries were reported but all the residents were evacuated.

Fire officials told CBS News Miami that the fire started from some burning furniture found in the hallway. Arson investigators have been called out to the apartments for further investigation.