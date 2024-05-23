Former NFL star receiver Antonio Brown reportedly files for bankruptcy

Breaking down the 2024 Patriots schedule Breaking down the 2024 Patriots schedule 09:49

FOXBORO -- Former NFL star receiver Antonio Brown is in money trouble again, reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Brown reportedly owes nearly $3 million to eight different creditors, according to the Times Union. He submitted the paperwork in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida on May 15, and his media company, CTESPN Network, confirmed the bankruptcy filing with a post on X on Monday.

"NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today," the post read. "He will be a first ballot hall of famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues."

Brown claims that he has less than $50,000 in assets, after making $88 million over his 12-year career in the NFL. He currently owes money to a credit card company, a marketing firm, a law firm, and also has three six-figure civil judgements that he cannot pay. Brown also owes $1.2 million to a moving truck driver who sued him for assault and battery over a 2020 altercation.

Accusations of not paying his bills are nothing new for Brown, and neither are his money issues. Brown joined the ownership group of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League in March of 2023, but that venture did not last long. The NAL terminated the franchise (which had won back-to-back NAL titles) just three months later on June 15, 2023 after Brown failed to pay league dues and fines that he owed.

Brown made $88 million during his 12-year career in the NFL, which he spent mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After an incredible run in Pittsburgh that included seven Pro Bowl nods, a disgruntled Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. But he was cut by the team before ever playing a game due to his on-field and off-field behavior, highlighted by an altercation with then-Oakland GM Mike Mayock after he was fined for missing practices.

He signed with the Patriots following his release from Oakland, but only lasted two weeks in New England. Allegations of sexual misconduct popped up after he signed with the Patriots, and after catching a touchdown for New England in a Week 2 win in Miami, Brown was released when he was accused of sending threatening texts to his accuser.

Brown didn't play the rest of the 2019 season and was suspended for the start of the 2020 season, but ended up winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Rays that year. He played his last NFL game in Week 17 of the 2021 season when he refused to go back into a game for the Bucs, and then took off his jersey and shoulder pads before running off the field mid-game.