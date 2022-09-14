Anti-Defamation League: Extremist hate crime on the rise in Florida

MIAMI BEACH - Extremist hate crime in Florida has increased 71% in the past two years, according to the latest report by the Anti-Defamation League.

"We've had two incidents in recent years, and earlier than that. We're very vulnerable because we're so very visible we have that magnificent copper dome," Joy Spill, Temple Emanu-El President said.

Over the years, the Temple Emanu-El in Miami Beach has been targeted several times.

"It does affect you know the way we enter the building, the way we enter the building and think about being there, are we safe?" asked Spill.

In light of the new ADL report she worries what could happen next.

According to the league, there has been a 71% increase in extremist-related incidents in Florida in the past two years. It counted 207 incidents in 2021, and 121 in 2020.

Just in June CBS4 covered an incident where antisemitic flyers in a Ziploc bag filled with corn were left on lawns.

"A few months ago we had, I think it was 25 cities that reported this type of flyering in their communities," Sarah Emmons, ADL Florida Regional Dir. said.

And it wasn't just flyers, Emmons said there were also in-person demonstrations, or disruptions at board meetings, as well as banner drops over roadways.

"It's critical that our leadership call that out," Emmons added. To that end, the ADL has a bucket of recommendations for action: condemn hatred, protect fair elections, prioritize anti-bias and holocaust education, and pass legislation to protect marginalized communities.

Jacob Solomon has heard firsthand from community members. He's President and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, and his concerns are growing.

"When you read it, you think that's disgusting no one believes that but when it happens over and over again, people's minds who tend toward hatred are influenced by that, and words lead to action," he explained.

What attack could happen in the future is what James Somhano, the federation's community security director is investigating, and preparing for. "There are so many things that come into play that impact that hate, that make it happen, so there's more than one thing that needs to change."

He told CBS4, that certain things now have increased security, he continues to train, educate, and work with local law enforcement, but he says its a time to be on alert.

"Obviously it would be wonderful to go back to the time we didn't have an armed guard screening every person who walks into the door. That would be ideal, I don't know that, that would ever happen," Spill said.

But she holds out hope that Jewish people and people of all different backgrounds will band together to help push back on extreme hate groups.