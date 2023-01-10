Answers sought in Miami Gardens shooting of ten people

MIAMI GARDENS - What started as a shoot for a music video ended as a mass shooting.

As rapper French Montana and his crew were filming in The Licking parking lot in Miami Gardens last Thursday, a barrage of bullets flew, and 10 people were shot.

Attorney Josiah Graham with Graham Injury Firm says his client is one of the victims.

"My client is Carl Leon, so Carl is 25 years old. He has a blog called The Rap Come Up, and he follows a lot of artists, and he has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram based on this platform where you can go and find out hip hop news, so he was invited there," said Graham.

As Leon stood in the parking lot watching the video shoot, he vividly remembers the moment he heard shots.

"You know, everyone was dropping but I ran, and I didn't notice I got hit in my hand until like afterwards when everything finished and I was looking, and I seen blood dripping. It fell, like, all over my sandals and stuff, and that's when I realized I'm shot," said Leon.

Not once, but multiple times. Leon was shot in the hand, the stomach, and a bullet grazed the back of his head.

"If I stood there for another five seconds, you know, looking for somebody, I would've got his in the head," said Leon.

After spending several days at Aventura Hospital, Leon was released Sunday night.

Now, Graham is looking into a lawsuit to determine who bears responsibility.

"There's a restaurant there that we know there was no permit issued by the Miami Gardens Police Department for any type of authorized rap video. French Montana, yes, we are looking into him because it's our understanding that he had an unauthorized video shoot at Finger Licking, so, we're looking into that."

So far, no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.