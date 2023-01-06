Shooting under investigation in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police are investigating a reported shooting on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.

An unconfirmed report indicated there may have been multiple victims.

Heavy police presence, along with rescue units had responded to the scene.

Authorities would not confirm if anyone had been injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.