Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot at an apartment building in Miami

By Nadirah Sabir

/ CBS Miami

11-year-old child shot in Miami
11-year-old child shot in Miami 01:53

MIAMI – An 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment building at the corner of NW 17th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami.

Family members of the child rushed her into care at Holtz Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting in Overtown as police surrounded the apartment building. They say the call came in at noon Tuesday.

A number of people were taken into custody for questioning, at the scene and at the hospital, as part of the shooting investigating. 

City of Miami police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the general public.  

Nadirah Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.