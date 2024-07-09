An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot at an apartment building in Miami

MIAMI – An 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment building at the corner of NW 17th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami.

Family members of the child rushed her into care at Holtz Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting in Overtown as police surrounded the apartment building. They say the call came in at noon Tuesday.

A number of people were taken into custody for questioning, at the scene and at the hospital, as part of the shooting investigating.

City of Miami police say this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the general public.