American Air jet clipped Frontier Jet on Miami International Airport tarmac

MIAMI - Two flights out of Miami International Airport were delayed Thursday after one of the planes clipped the other.

As an American Airlines jet was backing up it hit a Frontier Airlines jet. In a video post on Only in Dade, an airport employee can be seen running on the tarmac to stop the American pilot from backing up.

After impact, the American jet had damage to its vertical stabilizer, and the Frontier jet had damage to its tail. Both planes will likely be out of commission for several weeks as they are repaired.

American Flight 929 was headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Frontier flight was bound for Dallas. Both flights were pushed to Friday.