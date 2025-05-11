Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Amber Heard announces birth of twins in Mother's Day post

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Amber Heard has a lot more to celebrate this Mother's Day.

The 39-year-old actress revealed Sunday that she is now a mother of three after welcoming twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she wrote in a social media post. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years."

She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

69th Taormina Film Festival - Day 2
Amber Heard at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023. Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Heard said welcoming her oldest daughter, Oonagh, in 2021 changed her world forever and that she thought she "couldn't possibly burst with more joy."

"Well, now I am bursting times three!!!" she said.

A spokesperson for Heard told People magazine that "mama and babies are enjoying every minute" and that older sister Oonagh is "happily running the show."

In her Instagram post, Heard, who moved to Spain after the high-profile legal battles with her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp, said that becoming a mother by herself and on her own terms was the "most humbling experience of my life."

"I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully," she wrote. "To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always."

Lucia I Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.