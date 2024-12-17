Arrest made in stabbing of Amazon driver near Fort Lauderdale

Man charged in stabbing of Amazon driver near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the stabbing and robbery of an Amazon delivery worker last week while he was making deliveries.

Fort Lauderdale police say Curtis Gardner, 33, has been charged with felony attempted murder, armed carjacking, and burglary with battery. He was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Curtis Gardner Broward Sheriff's Office

The incident occurred late Saturday, Dec. 7, in Lauderdale Manors, north of Fort Lauderdale, near 10th Terrace and 11th Court.

Police said the Amazon truck got a flat tire in front of a vacant lot, which is where they believe the driver was attacked by Gardner who was on the bike.

According to police, Gardner approached the driver, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the Amazon driver to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the attack and robbery appear to be random.

