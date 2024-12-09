Amazon driver stabbed, robbed near Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who stabbed an Amazon delivery worker while he was making deliveries.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Lauderdale Manors, north of Fort Lauderdale, near 10th Terrace and 11th Court.

Neighbors reported that crime in the area has been increasing, and the Amazon driver appears to be the latest victim.

Katoria Brickley said she called 911 after the driver came to her door seeking help.

"He came to our house for help, but we didn't open the door. They usually just drop off the package and leave. He lifted up his shirt, and we saw the wound, but we said, 'No, we're not opening the door.'"

Video footage shows the injured driver at her door. Brickley added that someone later came to her home admitting to the stabbing. "When we went outside, he was riding a bike, saying, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I just stabbed that [expletive].'"

Neighbors said the Amazon truck got a flat tire in front of a vacant lot, which is also where they believe the driver was robbed by the man on the bike. Brickley mentioned that she had never seen the man before.

Amazon responded to the incident, stating, "We're grateful the delivery driver is recovering and will support him, as well as Fort Lauderdale police, as they investigate."

The driver, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them immediately.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are urged to call the police.