Amazon delivery driver hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — An Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized after they were stabbed on Saturday evening.

Just before 7:40 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was called out to an incident involving the delivery driver near 1100 NW 10th Terr. According to police, an unknown person approached the driver, whose vehicle was disabled, pulled out a knife and stabbed them.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the Amazon driver to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident or have witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.