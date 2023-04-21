8-foot alligator Big Mack rescued by ACCT Philly headed to Florida 8-foot alligator Big Mack rescued by ACCT Philly headed to Florida 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Big Mack, the 8-foot-long alligator removed from a Philadelphia home, is headed to Florida. ACCT Philly says the gator is leaving Friday to stabilize at a facility in Pennsylvania before heading to a sanctuary named JAWS in Jupiter, Florida.

Big Mack was removed from a North Philadelphia home earlier this week.

ACCT Philly said a couple called the animal shelter seeking to find the gator a new home.

According to the Philadelphia shelter, Big Mack is 8 feet and 127 pounds.

ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this week Big Mack initially was scheduled to go to a sanctuary in Michigan but the plane they secured wasn't big enough to handle him.

While it's illegal for people in Philadelphia to own an exotic animal with a propensity to be dangerous, like an alligator, ACCT Philly said it's not going to pursue any criminal charges.

Big Mack was the third alligator ACCT Philly has taken in just this month.