Alleged armed robbery turns into SWAT standoff at Pompano Beach residence

POMPANO BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office and SWAT were on the scene of an active armed robbery investigation this Sunday at a Pompano Beach residence.

As of early Sunday afternoon, the suspected robbers were still inside the home and refused to exit.

According to BSO officials, police received a 911 call about an armed robbery early Sunday morning. Deputies responded near North Riverside Drive and NE 14th Street.

At that location, deputies met with a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two strangers near 300 Sunset Drive.

Deputies said they went to that location and tried to make contact with the people inside the residence but the subjects refused to leave the home.

SWAT and detectives with BSO's robbery units were notified, according to police, and are investigating this active incident.

This is a developing story.