Man accused of hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 2 BSO deputies faces judge

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The man accused of a hit-and-run crash that sent two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies to the hospital faced a judge Monday morning.

Allan Da Costa is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

A judge set his bond at $81,000.

Deputies say he ran a red light in Lauderdale Lakes and slammed right into a BSO cruiser.

He also hit a second vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Two deputies and the driver of that other car were all taken to the hospital.

They have since been released.