Man accused of hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 2 BSO deputies faces judge

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The man accused of a hit-and-run crash that sent two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies to the hospital faced a judge Monday morning.

Allan Da Costa is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

A judge set his bond at $81,000.

Deputies say he ran a red light in Lauderdale Lakes and slammed right into a BSO cruiser.

He also hit a second vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Two deputies and the driver of that other car were all taken to the hospital.

They have since been released.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 2:58 PM

