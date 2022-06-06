Man accused of hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 2 BSO deputies faces judge
LAUDERDALE LAKES – The man accused of a hit-and-run crash that sent two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies to the hospital faced a judge Monday morning.
Allan Da Costa is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.
A judge set his bond at $81,000.
Deputies say he ran a red light in Lauderdale Lakes and slammed right into a BSO cruiser.
He also hit a second vehicle, causing it to roll over.
Two deputies and the driver of that other car were all taken to the hospital.
They have since been released.
