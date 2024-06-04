Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce new reality show about life with 7 young children

6/4: CBS Morning News 6/4: CBS Morning News 20:30

For Alec Baldwin's next role, the actor will play himself — in a reality show about his family. The "30 Rock" star and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, unveiled the first preview of their upcoming TLC series on Instagram Tuesday, with all seven of their children in tow.

The video runs slightly shorter than one minute and begins with the Baldwins introducing themselves while sitting side-by-side on a couch and teasing "an announcement" to be made. At her husband's cue, Hilaria Baldwin notes that the news they plan to share has nothing to do with growing their tribe.

"Definitely not. We're done having kids," she quips, as the video segues into a montage of brief scenes depicting joyful chaos. Young Baldwin kids scream, laugh, run, play-fight, throw themselves atop furniture and eventually settle down to pose for various family photographs. The scenes seem plucked from a reel of home videos.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," says Alec Baldwin in the teaser. "Home is the place we love to be most."

The video wraps up with all nine Baldwins attempting to sign off in unison.

"We are the Baldwins — we've all got to say it," Hilaria tells the group. They do say it, along with improvised shouts from some of the boys.

"And we're coming to TLC!" Alec finishes. "God help you all!"

The reality show is set to air on TLC in 2025, according to the Instagram post. Promotional material from the network has set the series' working title as "The Baldwins."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" Premiere at SVA Theater on June 22, 2021, in New York City. Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin married almost 12 years ago, in June 2012. Since then, the couple has welcomed new additions to their family every year or so, with the youngest now being 20-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena. They also share María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10.

This week's glimpse at the Baldwins' new reality series comes as Alec Baldwin faces an indictment for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, while rehearsing on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico. The case is set to go to trial this summer, after a New Mexico judge recently rejected Baldwin's request to dismiss the sole charge against him. He has repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the shooting that killed Hutchins and injured the "Rust" director Joel Souza.