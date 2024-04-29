Alarming spike in animal abuse cases seen throughout South Florida

DAVIE – Mitch is a one-year-old dog and he's just skin and bones after he was found abandoned and starving.

"Tied up at a park, emaciated to the max, really horrendous," said Cindy Mucciaccio, owner of iHeart Animal Rescue, a nonprofit focused on helping abused and abandoned animals recover and find forever homes.

But Mitch isn't the only one.

Mucciaccio says over the last few weeks, she's seen an influx of starvation cases like Mitch's.

"If you want a dog just to put in your backyard and tie up — then don't even have a dog," said Mucciaccio.

Like Mitch, Bentley, an 8-week-old puppy, was also brought to IHeart Animal Rescue, malnourished and in need of medical treatment.

"We also just took in one that just had a blood transfusion, like one pound that should be about six pounds at this age," said Mucciaccio

On top of the abuse cases, IHeart Animal Rescue is also helping neurologically disabled dogs who are products of inbreeding.

The rescue helps to pay for the treatment all of these animals need, but as they continue to care for more animals, they desperately need the public's help.

"If you could help our rescue to foster, or to donate, that will help us to continue to keep taking dogs," said Mucciaccio.

If you're interested in fostering, adopting or donating, click here.