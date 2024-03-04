Watch CBS News
A man is shot inside his car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI — Miami Gardens police responded to the 3800 block of NW 210th Street just after midnight Monday morning regarding a man shot. 

Police say when they arrived at the scene, a man was inside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

A vehicle drove by and fired several gunshots, police say, striking the victim. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

The investigation continues. No suspects have been apprehended.

