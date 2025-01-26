A drier warming trend begins for South Florida
MIAMI -- After a milder start to the day Sunday compared to Saturday, the warming trend will take us into this afternoon and the rest of the work week. Highs today will run a degree or two warmer than yesterday, with temperatures set to top off in the middle 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.
Monday will be even warmer, with a high temperature near 76 degrees. The warming trend will eventually take us into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs by Thursday into next weekend.
Rain-chance-wise, we won't see much rain at all over the next week to round out the month of January. High pressure will remain in control over the next several days, leading to a dry forecast through at least Friday.