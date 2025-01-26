A drier warming trend begins for South Florida

MIAMI -- After a milder start to the day Sunday compared to Saturday, the warming trend will take us into this afternoon and the rest of the work week. Highs today will run a degree or two warmer than yesterday, with temperatures set to top off in the middle 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.

The warming trend will eventually take us into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs by Thursday into next weekend. CBS News Miami

Monday will be even warmer, with a high temperature near 76 degrees. The warming trend will eventually take us into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs by Thursday into next weekend.

Rain-chance-wise, we won't see much rain at all over the next week to round out the month of January. High pressure will remain in control over the next several days, leading to a dry forecast through at least Friday.