Watch CBS News
CBS+

76th Annual Tony Awards to air live Sunday, June 11 on CBS and Paramount+

/ CBS New York

Preview of the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS
Preview of the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 on CBS 02:22

NEW YORK -- All eyes are on the Tony Awards, set to air June 11 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. 

It's going ahead as scheduled after the Writers Guild of America said it will not picket the upcoming awards show.

Check out a preview of the show in the video above. 

You can also watch a special presentation all about the upcoming Tony Awards Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. on CBS News New York by CLICKING HERE

CBS is the broadcast partner of the Tony Awards. 

Fore more coverage of the Tony Awards, CLICK HERE.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.