5000 Role Models gives out 45 scholarships to South Florida high school seniors

MIAMI — Dozens of South Florida students got a life-changing financial boost on Saturday for their college funds as part of the 32nd Annual MLK Breakfast for the 5000 Role Models program.

Ithamar Timothy told CBS News Miami because of the 5000 Role Models program, he doesn't just have to go to any college — he can go to the college he wants.

"If it wasn't for this scholarship, I probably just would have went to [Miami-Dade College] and helped my parents save money," he said.

Timothy said he wants to stay local and has narrowed down his choices. He got a scholarship from the program and now he can study to become an ophthalmologist.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson started the program when she was on the Miami-Dade School Board. The program targets at-risk youth and steers them back on track in their lives with mentors and scholarships.

This year, 45 graduating high school seniors were awarded scholarships at the breakfast.

Janice Spann-Givens told CBS News Miami her son also joined the program and he hasn't looked back.

"It actually made a lot of difference," she said. "He was initially kind of quiet but once he entered the program, he felt a community of young other men that were like-minded."

5000 Role Models has given over 130 scholarships over the last three years.