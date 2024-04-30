Watch CBS News
$5,000 reward offered for info leading to killer of Coconut Creek teen

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the stabbing death of a Coconut Creek 15-year-old boy.

lury Desena was stabbed at Winston Park and Nature Trail in the 5200 block of NW 49th Avenue on April 20. 

Desena died at the hospital a week later.

Coconut Creek police say they have leads, but have not made any arrests in the case. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

