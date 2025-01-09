5-year-old hospitalized in critical condition after falling from 5th floor of Little Havana building

Child fell from 5th floor of Little Havana building

MIAMI — A 5-year-old child is hospitalized with critical injuries after they fell from the fifth floor of a Little Havana building on Thursday evening.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the incident happened near 1245 NW 2nd St., and their crews took the child to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, officials have not identified the child.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.