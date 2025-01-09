Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old hospitalized in critical condition after falling from 5th floor of Little Havana building

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Child fell from 5th floor of Little Havana building
Child fell from 5th floor of Little Havana building 00:14

MIAMI — A 5-year-old child is hospitalized with critical injuries after they fell from the fifth floor of a Little Havana building on Thursday evening.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the incident happened near 1245 NW 2nd St., and their crews took the child to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, officials have not identified the child.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.