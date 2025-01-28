5-year-old boy dies after deadly Key West fire that killed 3 family members

MIAMI - A five-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a devastating fire last week in Key West that claimed the lives of his parents and older brother, officials said.

Sadrac Decimy, 5, died Saturday morning at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, the Key West Fire Department confirmed.

The Thursday night blaze at a multi-family housing complex at 1010 Emma Street killed his parents, Evelyn Pierre, 38, and Jean Decimy, 41, along with his 7-year-old brother, Dave Decimy.

Two other siblings, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, remain hospitalized at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition, Key West police spokesperson Alyson Crean said.

The fire erupted around 7 p.m., sending plumes of smoke and flames into the neighborhood and leaving residents shocked.

Neighbor Alvina Covington told CBS News Miami she saw one of the boys jump out of a window to escape and his sister fleeing the blaze.

Key West officials said the family of six, originally from Haiti, struggled to escape despite functioning smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.