5 injured in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says five people have been injured in a boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina.
Preliminary reports indicate a boat engine exploded late Sunday morning.
MDFR said two of the five patients were trauma alerts, suffering severe burns.
No other details were available at this time.
