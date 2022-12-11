Watch CBS News
5 injured in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says five people have been injured in a boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina.

Preliminary reports indicate a boat engine exploded late Sunday morning.

MDFR said two of the five patients were trauma alerts, suffering severe burns.

No other details were available at this time.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM

