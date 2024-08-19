Loved ones speak out after 3-year-old girl drowns at Amelia Earhart Park

MIAMI -- Family members are speaking out after a 3-year-old girl drowned this past weekend in a lake at Amelia Earhart Park, just north of Hialeah, and they are revealing new details.

They said she was a special needs child and was with her godmother at the park for another child's birthday party when she wandered off to follow some ducks.

Loved ones told CBS News Miami that they are heartbroken and shared new photographs of Malaysia Dantzler.

"Malaysia was my first grandchild and she meant the world to me. Words can not express what Malaysia meant. She was my everything. She was everything to me," the child's grandmother, Latoya Williams, said.

"Malaysia was a unique child. She was full of life. She was very adventurous and she was her own individual and was the light of the family. You never think you have to answer what a 3-year-old child means to the family. You do not expect to lose a 3-year-old child," Nigil Wright, the child's uncle, said.

"The important thing is what she meant to her parents," he said. "She was their life and joy and everything."

Miami-Dade police said it was just before 4 p.m. on Saturday when the incident happened. They said the person who was looking after her reported her disappearance to park rangers and the child was discovered in a lake. Attempts were made to resuscitate her and she was transported to Palmetto General Hospital where she died.

Wright said Malaysia was with her godmother, adding "Malaysia was not with a stranger. She was with someone who the parents trusted to be with her. Malaysia had special needs and we believe she saw some ducks and followed them. Unfortunately, she was not being properly supervised and she followed some ducks."

"The message that is important involves water safety and it's important to teach infants and toddlers how to swim and survive. We need to also help children with special needs on how to maneuver in the water and we need to keep an eye on our children."

Wright said there would be a special ceremony for Malaysia at 6 pm on Wednesday night at the park, where there will be a "bubble release."

Wright said the family is trying to raise money for the child's burial expenses through a fund-raising website.

Miami-Dade Police said they will not be pursuing criminal charges.