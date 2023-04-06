3 suspects convicted in murder of XXXTentacion face sentencing today

XXXTentacion (Source: aminoapps.com)

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The three men who were found guilty last month of first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion were set to be formally sentenced Thursday morning..

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were also convicted of armed robbery by jurors who rendered their verdict less than an hour after beginning its eighth day of deliberations.

Their sentencing by Circuit Judge Michael Usan is largely a formality since Florida law dictates a life sentence for first-degree murder convictions.

XXXTentacion. whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on June 18, 2018, with a relative when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front.

Surveillance video from the business showed that two masked gunmen emerged and confronted the 20-year-old singer at the driver's window, and one shot him repeatedly.

The suspects then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away.

The defendants, showed little emotion as they stood one by one to be handcuffed by a bailiff.

There was no audible reaction from family members and other observers in the courtroom when they were sentenced last month.

Before the verdicts were read, Usan warned that anyone who caused any kind of disruption would be held in contempt of court.

The Broward State Attorney's Office thanked the jurors and prosecutors in a statement but said it would not comment further until the sentencing.

Williams' attorney, Mauricio Padilla, told The Associated Press that he doesn't feel his client was afforded a fair trial.

He noted that a crucial defense witness was stricken and that he was prohibited from deposing a key witness. Phone messages were left with attorneys representing Boatright and Newsome.

"It is obvious from the days the jury was deliberating that they had questions and I only wish I would have been able to properly defend my client," Padilla said in an email.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors linked Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the June 18, 2018, shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus cellphone videos the men took showing them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the slaying.

