3 hospitalized after getting hit by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Three people were hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle at a Broward County business on Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident took place on the 2900 block of North Federal Highway, where crews were responding to a call regarding a woman who had been struck. However, upon arrival, they found two other victims.

All victims were transported to Broward Health, two of which were in serious condition.

Fort Lauderdale Police is investigating what led up to the incident.