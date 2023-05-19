3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County

3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County

3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County

MIAMI - A three-county pursuit of a stolen fire rescue truck that started in Miami-Dade ended in Palm Beach County on Thursday night.

CBS News Miami has learned the truck, Engine 32, was stolen from NE 168th Street in North Miami Beach.

The truck was eventually recovered in Boca Raton on the Turnpike northbound at Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.

No additional details were released by authorities.