Watch CBS News
Local News

3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County
3-county pursuit of stolen MDFR truck ends in Palm Beach County 00:26

MIAMI - A three-county pursuit of a stolen fire rescue truck that started in Miami-Dade ended in Palm Beach County on Thursday night.

CBS News Miami has learned the truck, Engine 32, was stolen from NE 168th Street in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck stolen 00:29

The truck was eventually recovered in Boca Raton on the Turnpike northbound at Boynton Beach Boulevard. 

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit. 

No additional details were released by authorities. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 11:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.