3 accused of staging car accidents, filing fraudulent medical claims in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Three women are facing charges after an investigation uncovered a scheme involving staged car accidents and fraudulent medical claims, according to Miami-Dade police.

On Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at Wise Care Corp., a clinic in Hialeah, following months of surveillance taking the clinic's owner, a therapist and a receptionist into custody.

Those women were identified as Maray Arteaga, 39, Elizabeth Montero, 45 and Heidy Mercedes Gonzalez-Perez, 26

Police said the clinic fraudulently billed automobile insurance companies for therapies and services that were never performed.

The arrest report indicates the investigation began on July 31, 2024, when officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of NW 74th Street and NW 74th Avenue.

Detectives determined the crash had been staged to create false documentation for an insurance claim. Two individuals involved in the crash allegedly admitted to fabricating injuries and participating in the scheme under the direction of an organizer known as "Matanza."

The suspects were subsequently linked to Wise Care Corp., where they were reportedly referred for therapy.

Police said the clinic required patients to pre-sign forms for treatments they never received, allowing the business to submit fraudulent claims.

Authorities said the investigation uncovered pre-signed therapy forms, post-dated services and patient fingerprints on blank documents, confirming systematic insurance fraud.

According to police, the clinic billed insurance providers for tens of thousands of dollars in false claims.

Investigators identified 19 patient files with fabricated billing records and forms.

During questioning, the clinic's owner reportedly admitted to orchestrating the fraud, explaining that staged accident victims were referred to the clinic by runners and paid under the table.

Authorities said the scheme defrauded Root Insurance Company of approximately $33,000.

The suspects face charges related to insurance fraud, grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

The defendants were transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.