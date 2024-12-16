3 detained in Hialeah clinic raid; police investigate possible insurance fraud

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police raided a physical therapy clinic in Hialeah on Monday morning, detaining at least three employees as part of an investigation into possible auto insurance fraud.

Authorities said the suspects are accused of staging fake car accidents across Miami-Dade County and sending the alleged victims to the clinic to fraudulently collect medical expenses.

CBS News Miami has learned that all those detained were women working at the clinic, identified as Wise Care, located in the 5900 block of NW 173rd Street.

Video from the scene shows investigators placing yellow crime scene tape in front of the clinic around 10 a.m.

Minutes later, police were seen escorting two employees out of the building. One woman was searched before being placed in a police cruiser.

Investigators said that while the employees were being detained for questioning, they had not been formally arrested.

A sign on the clinic's door lists services including physical therapy, personal injury care, slip and fall treatment and even immigration services.

Neighbors said that the business has been open for less than six months.

Police are continuing to investigate the clinic's potential role in the alleged insurance fraud scheme.