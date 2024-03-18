26th Annual Lexus Corporate Run moves to Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - As the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run moves to Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale, here's what you need to know:

The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off at 6:45 p.m. from the park located in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. Click here for directions and parking.

The event is open to full and part-time employees. Teams compete for awards in 18 industry categories as well as our T-shirt contest. You must have at least four full-time employees from your company on your team to participate. Click here to get more information.

In 2023, 4,362 people, from 186 companies, participated in the event.

Check out the course map:

