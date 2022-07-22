Festival-goers flock to Miami Gardens for star-studded Rolling Loud: "I like the energy"

MIAMI GARDENS – It's a star-studded weekend in Miami Gardens as Rolling Loud kicks off at Hardrock Stadium. The music festival will bring thousands of people to the city of Miami Gardens.

"I like the energy; I like the crowd," said Rasheed Billy, who's going to the festival for the second time.

Artists like Future, Kid Cudi and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage starting Friday night. A man we spoke with said the lineup is the reason he's going back again this year.

"Nice weekend, good music and good weather, hopefully," said Jordan Berry.

The city of Miami Gardens saying the concert brings exposure to the community and creates opportunities for local businesses. One of those businesses is Luxxe One.

"We get a lot of different people coming in here, it's very diverse. It's crazy the plaza will be packed, different people coming in meeting different people," said Kia White, owner of Luxxe One.

She said she decided to open her store in Miami Gardens for a reason.

"I knew this was a prime location because of all the events that go on here."

She's hoping Rolling Loud will bring a boost in sales like what she saw with Formula 1 in town.

"Formula 1 I made at least $4,000 more than what I would have made," she said.

But as the festival gets underway, there are some concerns.

"It's too much traffic," said White.

"I'm just trying to make sure everyone stays safe. Everyone should be on alert and be safe as far as drinking and driving, stuff like that," said Leonard Thompson, a Miami Gardens resident.

People are trying to beat the heat, cooling off in front of misters set up throughout the concert. Rasheed Billy went to Rolling Loud last year and said the heat took its toll on several people.

"You see people passing out and stuff like that but that's at a lot of festivals I go to."

With summer heat in full effect, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they'll have 100 firefighters stationed at the festival in case of medical emergencies. They're reminding everyone coming to the festival to stay hydrated.

Keep in mind, if you live in Miami Gardens, there are some major road closures happening for the festival. Here's what you need to know:

City of Miami Gardens