2 charged with operating post-cosmetic surgery facility in Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade women are facing charges for operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery home/assisted living facility, police said.

Investigators said a tip led them to the unlicensed facility "Yenis House LLC," in the 3100 block of SW 139th Court.     
Detectives said Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, had been operating the facility. 

"Through investigative means, detectives discovered activity at a residence that was consistent with operating an active assisted living facility and records revealed the facility was not licensed," police said.

When detectives executed a search of the facility, they found 17 patients, along with four employees. 

Diaz and Diaz-Peraza were placed under arrest and charged accordingly. 

Representatives of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) were also present and issued a notice of unlicensed activity. Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 2:54 PM

