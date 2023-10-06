2 charged with operating post-cosmetic surgery facility in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade women are facing charges for operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery home/assisted living facility, police said.

Investigators said a tip led them to the unlicensed facility "Yenis House LLC," in the 3100 block of SW 139th Court.

Detectives said Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, had been operating the facility.

"Through investigative means, detectives discovered activity at a residence that was consistent with operating an active assisted living facility and records revealed the facility was not licensed," police said.

When detectives executed a search of the facility, they found 17 patients, along with four employees.

Diaz and Diaz-Peraza were placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

Representatives of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) were also present and issued a notice of unlicensed activity. Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.