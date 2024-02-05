2 uninjured as small plane makes emergency landing on Broward roadway
MIAMI - Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department units responded to reports of a small plane making an emergency landing on a roadway on Monday afternoon.
Responding units found a small plane on the roadway along Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard.
Authorities said two people inside the plane were able to walk away from this incident and were uninjured.
No other injuries were reported.
The NTSB will be investigating this incident.
