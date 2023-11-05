2 teenage boys shot in hand after playing with gun in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — Two teenage boys were shot in their hands after playing with a gun in Lauderhill on Saturday night.

Around 7:19 p.m., Lauderhill Police officers responded to the area of 2611 NW 56th Ave after receiving a call regarding a juvenile being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand. He was then transported for medical treatment.

Shortly after, officers received another call around 7:41 p.m. regarding another juvenile male being shot — this time, at the intersection of West Oakland Park Avenue and NW 56th Avenue. Here, officers found another boy with the same type of injury as the one prior. He was also transported for medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the two incidents were related because the boys — ages 15 and 16 — were playing with a firearm when a single gunshot was fired, striking both of them in the hand.

Both boys are in stable condition and receiving medical attention for their hands.

As of now, no charges will be brought against the involved parties and Lauderhill Police's CID unit is investigating the incident.