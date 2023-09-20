2 suspects arrested in Miami-Dade triple shooting, police say
MIAMI -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left three people hurt, Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.
Kelvin Jackson, 36, of Miami, and Christopher Green, 36, both of whom have been charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a written statement by police. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for the two men.
The incident shortly before 1 p.m. at NW 64th Street and NW 18th Avenue, police said.
Andrew Days, 27, and Delonyte Gause, 30, both of Miami, were hurt during the incident and taken to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.
Gause was later arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Police said an SUV was southbound on NW 18th Avenue and turned on NW 64th Street before firing at a group standing on the corner. Someone in the group returned fire, striking three people in the SUV.
Investigators did not say what led to the gunfire.
