2 suspects arrested in Miami-Dade triple shooting, police say

MIAMI -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left three people hurt, Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

Kelvin Jackson, 36, of Miami, and Christopher Green, 36, both of whom have been charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a written statement by police. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for the two men.

The incident shortly before 1 p.m. at NW 64th Street and NW 18th Avenue, police said.

Delonyte Gause Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Andrew Days, 27, and Delonyte Gause, 30, both of Miami, were hurt during the incident and taken to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Gause was later arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Police said an SUV was southbound on NW 18th Avenue and turned on NW 64th Street before firing at a group standing on the corner. Someone in the group returned fire, striking three people in the SUV.

Investigators did not say what led to the gunfire.