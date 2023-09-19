Watch CBS News
Suspect sought after 3 people shot and wounded in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police were searching for the person who exchanged gunfire with someone in a group of people who were standing outside Tuesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade.

The three victims, whose identities were not immediately disclosed, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the corner of 64th Street and 18th Avenue after someone in an SUV drove up to the group and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Investigators did not immediately say if they know what led to the gunfire or the people who were shot knew the person who opened fire.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 5:21 PM

