2 girls say they were victims of teacher already facing charges

2 students say they were victims of teacher already facing charges

2 students say they were victims of teacher already facing charges

2 students say they were victims of teacher already facing charges

MIAMI - A local teacher is facing charges of performing sex acts on two more underage girls.

Joseph Tolliver had already been arrested for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a girl under 14.

He was a teacher at Campbell drive K-8 Center in Homestead.

Police now say they have identified two more victims and they are worried there may be even more victims out there.

Both of the newly identified victims allege Tolliver repeatedly fondled them at school.

One of them says it happened 30 times.