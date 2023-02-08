Homestead phys ed coach accused of having sexual contact with student

MIAMI - A Homestead teacher is accused of having sexual contact with one of his students.

The 14-year-old girl and Joseph Tolliver, 37, met at Campbell Drive K-8 Center where was employed as a physical education coach. The teen told police they developed a "personal relationship."

Tolliver would reportedly sneak into the teen's apartment through her bedroom window to avoid being seen by her mother when he came to visit on several occasions.

On February 4th, the teen and Tolliver met in the apartment complex's parking lot where they had consensual sexual relations, according to his arrest report.

Tolliver was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 7th, and charged with lewd/lascivious battery on a child.

"As a father, I am deeply disturbed any time an educator betrays the public's trust. Schools are considered to be a safe haven for our children, and us parents entrust educators with the safety and security of our children. I am very proud of the Sex Crimes Unit's diligent work on this case," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez in a statement.