2 people saved by police officer after car crashes into Broward County canal when driver suffers medical episode

MARGATE — Two people are safe and sound after a police officer saved them from a car that crashed into a Broward County canal on Thursday.

According to Margate Police, a man and woman were inside of a car at a parking lot on 8000 W. Sample Rd. when the man — who was driving the vehicle — suffered a medical episode, causing their car to accelerate forward and into the nearby canal, which borders Margate and Coral Springs.

At this time, Coral Springs Police officers were near the scene, and one of them — Ofc. Christopher Moss — jumped into action when he spotted the half-submerged car. According to CSPD, Moss "didn't hesitate to dive in" and smashed in the car windows to free the trapped man and woman, and even helped one of the occupants who couldn't swim back to land.

"Thanks to his quick thinking, everyone made it back to dry land safely," CSPD shared on Facebook, alongside with bodycam video of the incident.

Margate Police officers came shortly after to continue investigating the incident. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured during the crash, MPD told CBS News Miami.

"Way to go, Officer Moss and everyone else on the scene!" CSPD added.