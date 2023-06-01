Suspect in critical condition from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting man in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS -- Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition following an apparent double shooting in northern Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home around the 900 block on Northwest 175th Street in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police Department, one man was in the house when the suspect shot him. The victim then ran across the street when a second shot was heard from inside the home.

The suspect was located on the ground suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the suspect in critical condition and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.