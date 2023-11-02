2 Miami-Dade officers hospitalized after traffic crash, police say

MIAMI -- Two Miami-Dade police officers and a third person were hospitalized following a traffic crash in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The two officers, who were not immediately identified, were rushed to Baptist Hospital of Miami, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

A third person involved in the crash was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were said to be in stable condition.

Police said the crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of SW 152nd Street and SW 117th Avenue.

Police did not immediately say what caused the accident.