2 men sought by police after fighting, shooting another over a parking spot at Miramar Publix

MIRAMAR — Police need help finding two men they said fought another man over a parking spot at a Broward County grocery store last week.

According to Miramar Police, the men began fighting inside the parking lot of the Publix near the corner of Miramar Parkway and Palm Ave on Friday.

Need to Identify: Help us identify the two suspects who on Friday, April 19, 2024, battered/assaulted a victim over a parking dispute at the Publix located on the 9900 block of Miramar Pkwy. One suspect fired his weapon near the victim’s head. The suspects were last seen leaving… pic.twitter.com/KpD5dHqQJu — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 25, 2024

In a video shared by police, one of the suspects pulls out his gun and fires it near the victim's head before driving away in a silver Mercury Marauder.

If anyone can identify the suspects, they are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward for helping the investigation.