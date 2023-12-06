2 men injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH — At least two men were found with gunshot wounds in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:36 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting near the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pompano Beach, prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, another man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital.

BSO is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.