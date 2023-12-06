Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men injured in Pompano Beach shooting

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

2 men injured in Pompano Beach shooting
2 men injured in Pompano Beach shooting 00:21

POMPANO BEACH — At least two men were found with gunshot wounds in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:36 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting near the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pompano Beach, prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, another man with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital.

BSO is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:47 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.